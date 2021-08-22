Bilal Haider

96 Studios Logo

Bilal Haider
Bilal Haider
  • Save
96 Studios Logo red square box minimal stylish awesome band graphic design studio 69 96 music design signature logo illustration branding logo unique modern logo design
Download color palette

A logo concept created for Music Studio
Looking to hire me.
Visit
https://solo.to/bhaider23
Or Email
bhaider9943@gmail.com

Bilal Haider
Bilal Haider

More by Bilal Haider

View profile
    • Like