Arina Kobenyak

Creative agency website design

Arina Kobenyak
Arina Kobenyak
  • Save
Creative agency website design typography violet gradient studio agency creative creative agency minimal ux ui design
Download color palette

Hi Dribblers 👋

Here I'm exploring website design for creative agency.

Tools used
• Design - Figma

Font used
Poppins & Practice

------------

Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects ms.kobenyak@gmail.com

🌎 Follow me
Instagram | Dribbble | Behance

Arina Kobenyak
Arina Kobenyak

More by Arina Kobenyak

View profile
    • Like