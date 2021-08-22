Amarachi Uba

High School Landing Page

Amarachi Uba
Amarachi Uba
  • Save
High School Landing Page landingpage design ui branding
Download color palette

Hi Dribblers,

I decided to design a landing page for a high school.

Tools used- Figma

Font used- Montserrat

Press "L" if you like it or click on the heart button.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 22, 2021
Amarachi Uba
Amarachi Uba

More by Amarachi Uba

View profile
    • Like