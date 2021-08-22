👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Want to find a perfect roommate in a few clicks? The founder of the Sherbert start-up has got you covered 😉
We were sooo excited to work on the Sherbert start-up - a web-service where people could find a match for the apartment rental in Berlin. The service had desktop and mobile versions with the powerful back-end system to match users based on their interests, budget and requirements.🔎📱
We are open to work offers, collaboration & networking. Shoot us a message at hello@incode-systems.com 💙
More about the Sherbert project → https://incode-systems.com/projects/web-service-to-find-roommates-in-berlin