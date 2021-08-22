Katerin Jiyuu

Replica of the painting by Francoise Nielly

Replica of the painting by Francoise Nielly
My attempt at a copy of a painting by the famous artist Francoise Nielly (Françoise Nielly) https://store.francoise-nielly.com/en/
I painted the picture for myself, not for sale, not for commercial use.

Posted on Aug 22, 2021
