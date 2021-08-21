Marcus Ohanesian

Timberyard Brewing Co - Oktoberfest Märzen Lager Can Design

Marcus Ohanesian
Marcus Ohanesian
  • Save
Timberyard Brewing Co - Oktoberfest Märzen Lager Can Design german timberyard brewery beer marzen lager oktoberfest
Download color palette

A take on a classic Märzen Lager, traditionally served at the Munich Oktoberfest celebration. Brewed with German malt and hops, this traditional lager has a medium body with a rich amber color, notes of biscuit and toasted bread, and a clean, crisp finish.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Marcus Ohanesian
Marcus Ohanesian

More by Marcus Ohanesian

View profile
    • Like