Brand identity for Daliona.

Brand identity for Daliona. design coorporate name card graphic design card adobe illustrator brand identity branding
a clothing brand that innovates to continue to grow in this modern era.

You can see the full project on my Behance https://www.behance.net/gallery/125446527/Daliona-Logo-Brand-Identity

