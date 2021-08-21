Skar_visual

Store icon pack

Skar_visual
Skar_visual
  • Save
Store icon pack design logo illustration branding printer icon card icon battery icon phone icon candy icon book icon envelope icon stamp icon printing icon store icon services store services store store icon store icon pack icon pack icon
Download color palette

This is an icon pack for creating stickers to put on a store, they show the services that the store provide. The client really liked this modern look.

Skar_visual
Skar_visual

More by Skar_visual

View profile
    • Like