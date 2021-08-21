Michelle Luo

Daily UI | 001 | Sign Up

Michelle Luo
Michelle Luo
  • Save
Daily UI | 001 | Sign Up app signup 1 desktop dogs concept dailyui ui
Download color palette

Daily UI | 001 | Sign Up
👋Hi everyone! It's been a while since I've uploaded something to Dribbble. Decided to challenge myself with the #DailyUI challenge!

This is a simple concept of a platform for meeting local dog owners. Open to feedback!

The illustration is by pch-vector from Freepik

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Michelle Luo
Michelle Luo

More by Michelle Luo

View profile
    • Like