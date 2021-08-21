Vedant Patel

The Green Knight

Vedant Patel
Vedant Patel
  • Save
The Green Knight king design king logo crown design the green knight crown the green knight design green knight logo crown logo crown the green knight movie the green knight ui ux illustration mascotlogo branding vector design illustrator esports logo
Download color palette

Recently watched the movie and thought the crown had a super unique design.

Contact me via DM or by email (vedant.dsn@gmail.com) for business-related inquiries.

Vedant Patel
Vedant Patel

More by Vedant Patel

View profile
    • Like