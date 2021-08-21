Fern Thatcher

'Don't Overthink It' A3 Screen Print - DNA Exclusive

Fern Thatcher
Fern Thatcher
  • Save
'Don't Overthink It' A3 Screen Print - DNA Exclusive glove choice over think overthink wall art norwich diamond dust hand arm 1930 1930s cartoon 1930s cartoon micky mouse art urban art tangled screen print print overthinking
Download color palette

‘Don’t overthink it’ was designed as a reminder for myself, and others, to not overthink our decisions. I am a perfectionist at heart, so tend to get tangled up in making the best possible choice, when really, all we can do is choose and move forward. Click here to buy.

Instagram | Behance | Website | DNA Norwich

Fern Thatcher
Fern Thatcher

More by Fern Thatcher

View profile
    • Like