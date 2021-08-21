Prototype: Linking Mobile number to an App

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Hey guys! Another exciting shot from us. Here's a prototype of a security mobile app. The flows shows when the user is linking their mobile number to the app.
We would like to also share the Protopie file of these prototype so you can learn from our process.
Here is the link to also preview the protoype
We hope you enjoy these one.
Lets know what you think in the comments. Tell us if we're in the right direction or not. We're open to your critiques 💯
---------------------------------------
Have a Project in mind
Let’s talk. Send us an email on hello@hetikal.co
Follow us on
📸 Instagram
🐥 Twitter
🌠Behance