Anastasia Ivanets

FURNITURE STORE WEBSITE CONCEPT

Anastasia Ivanets
Anastasia Ivanets
  • Save
FURNITURE STORE WEBSITE CONCEPT design ecommerce webdesigner uiux webdesign ui ux concept website furniture
Download color palette

Hey, guys!
Today I’m going to share with you a concept of a website for a furniture store.
What do you think? Let me know in comments❤️

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Anastasia Ivanets
Anastasia Ivanets

More by Anastasia Ivanets

View profile
    • Like