Julie

Ecommerce online sports trainer

Julie
Julie
Hire Me
  • Save
Ecommerce online sports trainer ui ux design online store ui design ux design web design web app webdesign shopping app shop dribbble branding eshop ecommerce design interface ux ui
Ecommerce online sports trainer ui ux design online store ui design ux design web design web app webdesign shopping app shop dribbble branding eshop ecommerce design interface ux ui
Download color palette
  1. dribbble shot ecommerce.png
  2. Frame 158 (9).png

E-commerce site for an online sports trainer specialising in female physiology.

Read the full case study here: https://digitalgalaxy.design/

Julie
Julie
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Julie

View profile
    • Like