Skar_visual

Synthwave, vaporwave, retrowave album cover

Skar_visual
Skar_visual
  • Save
Synthwave, vaporwave, retrowave album cover icon app ux typography vector branding ui logo illustration design retrowave vaporwave syntwave cover album album cover
Download color palette

This is a synthwave / vaporwave ablum cover style.

Skar_visual
Skar_visual

More by Skar_visual

View profile
    • Like