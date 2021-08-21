Neo - Responsive Admin Dashboard Template

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
✅ Download Link ✅
Neo is a premium admin template built on top of Bootstrap 5 Framework.
The theme is fully responsive and easily customizable. Code is very easy to understand. It’s built with pure HTML/CSS and is ready for integrating into any real web application.
If you’re a developer looking for an admin dashboard that is unique, developer-friendly and pure HTML/CSS, Neo is definitely created for you!