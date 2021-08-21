Rokas Aleliunas

Hey

Hey face hand hey conceptual illustration conceptual idea drawing pencil paper design lines poster laconic illustration composition abstract minimal
Hey!? Stop searching for the ideas, just do the work.

Prints and social media:
https://casualpolarbear.com/
https://www.instagram.com/casual_polar_bear/

Two years of everyday poster.
