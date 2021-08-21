Andre Reynaldi Lusikooy

BCA Mobile Banking Exploration

Andre Reynaldi Lusikooy
Andre Reynaldi Lusikooy
  • Save
BCA Mobile Banking Exploration redesign exploration bca mobile apps ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers! 👋

Here is my exploration on BCA Mobile Banking, I am trying to bring a clean and compact visuals with some advanced features.

This shot is about a simple, elegant and powerful layout. The design will help to implement good user experience and a flexilble userflow.

Share your thoughts and love "L".

My Responsibilities
• Implementing user experience (UX)
• Implementing user interface (UI)

Tools used
• Design - Figma

Font used
Quicksand
------------

Press "L" if you like it.
✉️ Have a project idea? I am available for new projects
reilzk@icloud.com

🔥 I will provide a quick analysis and a free proposal for it.
Don’t worry, it is secure and confidential.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 21, 2021
Andre Reynaldi Lusikooy
Andre Reynaldi Lusikooy

More by Andre Reynaldi Lusikooy

View profile
    • Like