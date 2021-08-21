Abhinav Gupta

Chatbot design

Chatbot design learning ui ux design file handling file manipulation education chatbot
I created a chatbot that do basic task on file handling. Based on the user’s response, the bot might assist in the next steps, e.g. Create a file, read, update or delete it. It also can perform friendly communication and provide tech news and weather details.

Posted on Aug 21, 2021
