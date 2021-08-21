Hesam Abbasi

Knife must be sharp!

Hesam Abbasi
Hesam Abbasi
  • Save
Knife must be sharp! animated gif taknet knife graphic design design branding illustration animated motion design motion graphics aftereffects animation
Download color palette

Animated knife to question mark as part of a "Must be Sharp" Campaign for a client. These animated series include 5 animations.
illustrations done by: @qesmatiali

Hesam Abbasi
Hesam Abbasi

More by Hesam Abbasi

View profile
    • Like