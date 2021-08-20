Leigh Nunn
Marcus Duffey Realtor Landing Page

Custom landing page for a local realtor. As usual, this project was a complete, top-to-bottom solution where we executed:

- Brand Story and Copywriting
- UX Design
- UI Design
- Development

See it live at https://marcusduffey.com

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
