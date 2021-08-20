Tathiane de Oliveira Avila

Hallyu App | 2021 Review

Hallyu App | 2021 Review app uidesign visual design ui
This project was started in 2018 for my TCC (or “Trabalho de conclusão de curso” in Portuguese).

The purpose of the project is to create a social network focused on the Brazilian kpoppers needs.

Over time I've been improving it as I evolve my UI Designer skills

View full project on link:
https://www.behance.net/gallery/125801099/Hallyu-App-2021-Review

