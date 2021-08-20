Good for Sale
Louie Mantia, Jr.

Junior Royals Poker Dice

Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
  • Save
Junior Royals Poker Dice club spade diamond jack queen king dice cards

Junior Royals

Price
$30
Buy now
Available on jr.cards
Good for sale
Junior Royals
Download color palette

Junior Royals

Price
$30
Buy now
Available on jr.cards
Good for sale
Junior Royals

Yesterday, I launched my second Kickstarter campaign for Junior Mage & Fool, two decks of playing cards. These are Junior Royals, poker dice that complement the cards, available in a wood box set. → Back it on Kickstarter

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Louie Mantia, Jr.
Louie Mantia, Jr.
America’s Favorite Icon Designer™

More by Louie Mantia, Jr.

View profile
    • Like