Khasby Iqbal Nurfaizzi

Initial Logo (S)

Khasby Iqbal Nurfaizzi
Khasby Iqbal Nurfaizzi
  • Save
Initial Logo (S) illustration logo branding design
Download color palette

Initial logo S. It's an logo that the owner is a make up artists. The owner want a "vintage" Indonesian culture logo. So i put dingbats as the outer. I also draw an "merpati" (dove) that has a meaning of love and loyal.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Khasby Iqbal Nurfaizzi
Khasby Iqbal Nurfaizzi

More by Khasby Iqbal Nurfaizzi

View profile
    • Like