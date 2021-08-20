Rob Allgood

Spring Alternate

Rob Allgood
Rob Allgood
  • Save
Spring Alternate logo branding
Download color palette

Worked on this last year. The client liked a different design, but I think this one had a lot going for it.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Rob Allgood
Rob Allgood

More by Rob Allgood

View profile
    • Like