Logo Concept (Company)

Logo Concept (Company)
Jamur : Mushroom (Indonesian)
Wangi : Smells good (Indonesian)
There's combination of letter J, W, and of course mushroom icon. The client want a proportional and symmetrical logo.

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
