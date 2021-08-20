Calculator - Mobile App #DailyUI004

Hello all! 👋

I take part in Daily UI Challenges,

It's my 4th assignment to create a calculator - mobile app. So I designed by using neumorphism in dark mode. And my concept of colors is black/pink. I love it much!

Don't forget to give feedback, Your feedback always keeps me on fire to practice and create more stuff.

I would love to hear from you. You are all awesome!

🤘🏻Thank You!

Email me: thimtran209@gmail.com