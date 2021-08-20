Karina Rosamilia Joyce

Daily UI #019 • Leaderboard

Daily UI #019 • Leaderboard dailyui dailyui019 game leaderboard uxdesign uidesign
Daily UI # 019

Hey guys 👋
That challenge was to create a leaderboard.

I had the idea to create a "best players" session of a quiz game. I wanted to highlight the top three places and leave the rest of the players in a list format.

Leave your opinion here in the comments!

Posted on Aug 20, 2021
