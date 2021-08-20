Dedo verde Branding

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Dedo Verde purpose is to help you to stay closer to the nature and be able to cultivate at home a small part of what you eat.
Smart garden that allows you to plant and cultivate natural food at home in a very simple way.
Dedo Verde is easy to use and a rich experience for those are willing to be more connected with nature without leaving urban areas.
Simplicity, reliability, modernity, lightness and environmentalism were the keywords for the project. All these core words capture and communicate the entire experience that Dedo Verde, as a brand, is aiming to bring to its customers.
Nature and Technology connected in a modern brand where the colors between the both creates a harmonic balance more aligned with nature.