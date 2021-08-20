Elona Jaquez Design

athenaOne Mobile Appointments Calendar

Elona Jaquez Design
Elona Jaquez Design
  • Save
athenaOne Mobile Appointments Calendar healthcare ehr medical appointments calendar product design mobile app ios
Download color palette

We recently refreshed the appointment calendar screen and appointment details pop to have a fresh modern look reflecting the new design system. Appointments calendar in the mobile ehr allows physicians to see and prepare for their appointments while out of office or on the go. The details pop is accessible via longpress, and is handy for shorter appointment durations where there isn't room to display all of the appointment information on the calendar card.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 20, 2021
Elona Jaquez Design
Elona Jaquez Design
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Elona Jaquez Design

View profile
    • Like