Message - Typography

typography typekit website redesign
Another shot of the Message Trust website redesign, showing the Typography. This is an article page. We went for some magazine-style typography to match our magazine called 'Flow'. Using Clarendon Bold as the main headline, with Proxima Nova in the date and first paragraph, as well as block quotes. Georgia for the rest of the body copy.

Posted on May 5, 2011
