Media Morse Logo Concept

The logo refers to the double letter M symbol. Call it "Media Morse". He is a senior performer, resource person, and Professor. He aims to invite young people to join his class "Shaping Courageous Characters".

Full Project : Media Morse Logo

Please let me know in the comment section!

Don't forget to press "L" for this design.

________

Send your inquiry at : rukurustudio@gmail.com

________

BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE