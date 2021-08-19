Afifudin Zuhri

Media Morse Logo Concept

Afifudin Zuhri
Afifudin Zuhri
  • Save
Media Morse Logo Concept logogram logotype vector produc design print design graphic design illustration logodesign logo design branding clean design design logo letter m logo branding logo design
Download color palette

The logo refers to the double letter M symbol. Call it "Media Morse". He is a senior performer, resource person, and Professor. He aims to invite young people to join his class "Shaping Courageous Characters".

Full Project : Media Morse Logo

Please let me know in the comment section!
Don't forget to press "L" for this design.
________
Send your inquiry at : rukurustudio@gmail.com
________
BEHANCE | INSTAGRAM | WEBSITE

Afifudin Zuhri
Afifudin Zuhri

More by Afifudin Zuhri

View profile
    • Like