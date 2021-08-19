Christine Choy

Furniture Rental Landing Page

Christine Choy
Christine Choy
  • Save
Furniture Rental Landing Page dailyui003 ux ui dailyuichallenge
Download color palette

Daily Challenge #003 - Design a Landing Page.

I designed the landing page based on a Furniture Rental company. I wanted to create an airy and minimalist feeling.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Christine Choy
Christine Choy

More by Christine Choy

View profile
    • Like