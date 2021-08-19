Corey Kolb

Stipple Self-Portrait

Stipple Self-Portrait self-portrait technical pen drawing ipad face procreate illustration
I have been working on stipple portraits through the pandemic. Looking forward to getting better at this in the future.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
