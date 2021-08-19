Steve Ladanyi

Daily UI Challenge: Robot Vacumm App

Daily UI Challenge: Robot Vacumm App montreal kyvol vacumm app illustration ux ui branding app design
Download color palette
  1. 1600x1200-Kyvol-1.png
  2. 1600x1200-Kyvol-2.png
  3. 1600x1200-Kyvol-3.png
  4. 1600x1200-Kyvol-4.png
  5. 1600x1200-Kyvol-5.png

I'm in the process of learning FIGMA, so I figured I'd use a daily UI challenge to keep myself up-to-date with the design tool. This app is a redesign of the current Kyvol vacumm app.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Hello! My DNA is Product Design. Welcome to my portfolio.
