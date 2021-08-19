Dorian Avila

Old 81 | Vintage Logo

Old 81 | Vintage Logo badge logo restaurant logo food logo vintage designer bbq bbq logo animal logo bull logo business logo logo logo design vintage logo illustration logo designer
Had fun working on this bbq logo for Old 81.

Rafael and his wife are from Bakersfield CA and reached out to me to bring their vision to life. They are venturing out and starting their own BBQ business.

Vintage Logo Designer & Illustrator
