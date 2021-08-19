Emmanuel Ogunmoroti

Findmie App

Emmanuel Ogunmoroti
Emmanuel Ogunmoroti
  • Save
Findmie App @ it @job @uidesign design @figma @uiuxdesign ui
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers!
This a platform for job recruiters to find young IT graduates. It helps young IT graduates of different stacks put their profiles out for recruiter to see and contact them easily. Press 'like' if you like the design

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Emmanuel Ogunmoroti
Emmanuel Ogunmoroti

More by Emmanuel Ogunmoroti

View profile
    • Like