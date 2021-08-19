Tyler Mithuen

The Foreword Logo Concept

Tyler Mithuen
Tyler Mithuen
  • Save
The Foreword Logo Concept logo design illustrator vector logo branding typography illustration minneapolis graphic design design
Download color palette

One of the branding & logo concepts I explored for The Foreword.

Tyler Mithuen
Tyler Mithuen

More by Tyler Mithuen

View profile
    • Like