grim character illustration

grim character illustration dubstep design branding brushes procreate illustration
Grim is a Dubstep artist here in Denver. I worked on his logo but also wanted to incorporate some fun illustration work for him to use as his profile picture on SoundCloud.

Posted on Aug 19, 2021
