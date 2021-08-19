Alexis Copeland

Blend Picnic

Alexis Copeland
Alexis Copeland
  • Save
Blend Picnic 3d design octane brand identity branding cinema4d
Download color palette
View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Alexis Copeland
Alexis Copeland
noodling around @ Microsoft Design

More by Alexis Copeland

View profile
    • Like