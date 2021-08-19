Arugula & Parmesan - Pizzeria Branding

Hi Dribbblers! 🖐

This time I took care of a visual brand identity for a local pizzeria located in Poland. Rukola i Parmezan (Arugula & Parmesan) is a small local pizzeria that is about to be open in the coming weeks.

More stuff, including restaurant menu, flyers and business cards soon :)

