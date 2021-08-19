Jakub Staroń

Arugula & Parmesan - Pizzeria Branding

Jakub Staroń
Jakub Staroń
  • Save
Arugula & Parmesan - Pizzeria Branding pasta local food logotype eating yellow arugula cheese parmesan rucola company identity food eat pizza pizzeria restaurant logo branding
Download color palette

Hi Dribbblers! 🖐

This time I took care of a visual brand identity for a local pizzeria located in Poland. Rukola i Parmezan (Arugula & Parmesan) is a small local pizzeria that is about to be open in the coming weeks.

More stuff, including restaurant menu, flyers and business cards soon :)

❤️ If you like my project, hit "L" on your keyboard!

Jakub Staroń
Jakub Staroń

More by Jakub Staroń

View profile
    • Like