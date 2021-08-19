Aya Galloway

Twitter Bookmarks | Mobile App Redesign

Aya Galloway
Aya Galloway
Hire Me
  • Save
Twitter Bookmarks | Mobile App Redesign figma twitter redesign ux ui app screens product design mockup ios design
Twitter Bookmarks | Mobile App Redesign figma twitter redesign ux ui app screens product design mockup ios design
Download color palette
  1. Project Thumb App 36.png
  2. App Mockups 23.png

👋 Hello players!

Twitter Bookmarks | Mobile App Redesign | Created in Figma

This is an iOS App redesign project exploring improvements of the existing feature to expand content curation. See The case study and prototype here.

❤️ Please Let me know your thoughts on this design - any feedback and appreciation are welcome!

I am available for hire and open to collaborating.

⚡️ Let's chat: aya@thegalloways.ca
🏠 My Website: ayagallloway.design

🔥Follow me at:

Instagram
Twitter
Linkedin

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Aya Galloway
Aya Galloway
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Aya Galloway

View profile
    • Like