Meagen

Meaty and Mae

Meagen
Meagen
Hire Me
  • Save
Meaty and Mae girl illustration cool cat black cat feminine cat illustration cat portrait illustration illustration
Download color palette

Decided to go into business with my cat, Meatball aka Meaty. Spoiler, I do most of the work. Meatyandmae.com

Meagen
Meagen
Design paired with craft beer and cats.
Hire Me

More by Meagen

View profile
    • Like