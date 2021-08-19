Agatha Sakowicz

Perfume website: Home Page

Agatha Sakowicz
Agatha Sakowicz
Hire Me
  • Save
Perfume website: Home Page shop ecommerce graphic design ui animation website interface motion graphics interaction home page landing page branding cosmetics perfume
Perfume website: Home Page shop ecommerce graphic design ui animation website interface motion graphics interaction home page landing page branding cosmetics perfume
Perfume website: Home Page shop ecommerce graphic design ui animation website interface motion graphics interaction home page landing page branding cosmetics perfume
Download color palette
  1. Masha_-MacBook-Pro---1 (1).mp4
  2. Dribbble shot HD - 1 (8).png
  3. Dribbble shot HD - 1 (9).png
  4. Dribbble shot HD - 1 (6).png

Hey ✌️

Press "L" if you like it!

Enjoy and have a nice day! 🚀

@agatha_sakowicz
agathadesign.co.uk

Agatha Sakowicz
Agatha Sakowicz
Helping ambitious brands who dream big ⚡️
Hire Me

More by Agatha Sakowicz

View profile
    • Like