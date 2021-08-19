Brandith Studio

Vausane - Branding

Brandith Studio
Brandith Studio
  • Save
Vausane - Branding selfcare alimentación comida nutrición food afiche billboard poster photography méxico communication graphicdesign logo design brandithstudio branding
Download color palette

Para el desarrollo del partido gráfico de Vausane, se trabajaron los conceptos basados en colores pregnantes y fotografías cálidas, logrando potenciar a la marca, volviéndola única y memorable.

Encuentra y visualiza el proyecto completo en nuestra web!
https://brandithstudio.myportfolio.com/vausane

Brandith Studio
Brandith Studio

More by Brandith Studio

View profile
    • Like