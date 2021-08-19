Stoneware Kentucky

👉 Learn the fundamentals of beautiful, accessible design with Cat Noone in our next live & interactive Dribbble Crash Course! Get tickets now.👈
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Get new leads in your inbox every day
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Who else is a fan of the 70's and 80's stoneware motifs? I really love the look of these. Not sure whether it's the colors, the designs themselves, or maybe the tactile aspect. You can FEEL them. I created this design inspired by those vintage ceramic pieces.
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.