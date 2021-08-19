Divya Raviraj

Fabric logo concept

Divya Raviraj
Divya Raviraj
  • Save
Fabric logo concept branding logo art pattern flat minimal illustration design illustrator
Download color palette

for a garment shop that specialises in sequences on fabrics.

View all tags
Posted on Aug 19, 2021
Divya Raviraj
Divya Raviraj

More by Divya Raviraj

View profile
    • Like