Slot game reels development

The reel of the slot game "Cars & Gamble" is in the form of an original titanium frame with wooden inserts at the upper corners, with glowing neon LEDs on the sides and a brightly decorated control panel below.
In the frame itself, in 3 lines, 5 cars each, from expensive to budget segment, to choose from.
A bright control panel, on the right there is a large round SPIN button, there are also windows that indicate the balance, bets, winnings and a message window.
You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/cars-gamble/
