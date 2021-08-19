Slot game reels development

The reel of the slot game "Cars & Gamble" is in the form of an original titanium frame with wooden inserts at the upper corners, with glowing neon LEDs on the sides and a brightly decorated control panel below.

⠀

In the frame itself, in 3 lines, 5 cars each, from expensive to budget segment, to choose from.

⠀

A bright control panel, on the right there is a large round SPIN button, there are also windows that indicate the balance, bets, winnings and a message window.

⠀

You can purchase this project at our website https://slotopaint.com/product/cars-gamble/

⠀

#reels #slotreels #gamereels #reelsdesign #slotreels #reelsart#slotcharacters #characterdesign #characterart #gamedeveloper #graphicdeveloper #casinoslot #slotgame #casinos #casinogames #slotonline #slotmachine #slotmachines