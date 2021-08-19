Stock Finance Info & Trading Mobile Application

RobinHood, Etoro, Yahoo Finance...

All these apps and services have now become familiar for more and more people.

You even don't need to be a professional trader to start. Isn't that amazing?

We created an info app design to show the tedious in the past process from another angle. Subscribe to the watchlist and discover it all collected in one place and a convenient layout.

Futuristic, Engaging, Exciting.

📈 Liked the idea? Here's more about us:

Our blog

✨ More of our cases:

Behance