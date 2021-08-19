Admin Panel Dashboard Design 2021

Hey guys,

Presenting a dashboard interface design for Admin Panel .

Where you can track users, client, location, payment, reviews

I tried to make it look clean with more white space and tried to use some bright colors for the design to make it look interesting.

Please share your feedback about color choice and placement of the elements.

If you like what you see, don't forget the press the ❤️ icon and follow me dribbble and other social platforms to get exciting contents and tips.

✉️ Available for new projects.

audinkundu@gmail.com

📞 Easy schedule a meeting with me, here: Meeting with Audin

👉 See the recent Case study Event App

👉 Check recent Website Design Here

👋 Follow me in: Instagram

👋 Follow me in: Linkedin

👋 Follow me in: Behance